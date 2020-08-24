Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valaris in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $0.10 to $0.06 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

