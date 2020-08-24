Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 558,982 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $109.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

