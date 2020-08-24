iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $129.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

