Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

