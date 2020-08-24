Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QCOM opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

