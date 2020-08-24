Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

