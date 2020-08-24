Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,246 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 746,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

