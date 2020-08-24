Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NYSE:BNS opened at $42.13 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.