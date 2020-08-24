eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

