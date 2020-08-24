HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 198,638 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Lazard by 2,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

