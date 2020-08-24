EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

