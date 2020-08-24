Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $100.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

