Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after buying an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

