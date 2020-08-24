Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,924 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after buying an additional 780,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

