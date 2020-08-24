Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

