Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $210.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $212.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.