Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 867 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

