Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $353.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.87. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,202 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

