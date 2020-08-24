Keybank National Association OH Sells 23,929 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 916,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 487,247.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

