Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 523,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,883 shares of company stock worth $578,579. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

