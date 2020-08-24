Keybank National Association OH Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

