Keybank National Association OH Buys 30 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $613.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.58. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $616.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

