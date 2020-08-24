Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $957.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,021.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,004.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,673.94, a PEG ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

