Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $35,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 283,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 229,152 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $10,307,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.