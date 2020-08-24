W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives $329.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.75.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $352.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.06 and its 200-day moving average is $297.19. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

