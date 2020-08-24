Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.82 or 0.05610085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.