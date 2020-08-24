Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $133,492.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.01690033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00159131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

