ArtByte Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00528412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

