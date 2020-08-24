Perspecta Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

