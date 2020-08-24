Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $881,106.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,687 shares of company stock worth $20,043,658 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $222.57 on Monday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

