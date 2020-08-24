FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $272,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

