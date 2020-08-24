Citigroup Raises Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $50.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,717,000 after buying an additional 336,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,841,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 69.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 752,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Baozun by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,400,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.