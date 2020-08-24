Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $454,000 in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $21,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPX by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 218,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 556,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPX by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.