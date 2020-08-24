Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

