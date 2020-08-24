Keybank National Association OH Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 959.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

