Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $353.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

