Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,974 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 45.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

