6,116 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:AMG opened at $68.59 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

