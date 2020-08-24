Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 619,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

