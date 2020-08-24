Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.