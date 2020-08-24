Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.
NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
