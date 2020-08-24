Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.