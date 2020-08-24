Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 181,752 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 44,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

