Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,471 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,007.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $58.12 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

