Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Connections by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

