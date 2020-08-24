Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $56.01 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

