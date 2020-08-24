Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

