Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,738 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.17 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

