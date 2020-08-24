D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $171.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

