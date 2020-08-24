Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of CP opened at $298.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

