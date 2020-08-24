D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 453 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of KBR worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KBR by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of KBR opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.